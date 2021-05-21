New Series 2021-2022: NBC

NBC will show three new dramas this fall as part of its 2021-2022 slate: Ordinary Joe, La Brea, and Law & Order: For The Defense.

Life is all about the choices you make — and sometimes what you do in a single moment can change everything. Ordinary Joe follows Joe Kimbreau, who faces one of these decisions at his college graduation. The three parallel stories that diverge from that night find Joe and the people around him with different careers, relationships, and family lives, showing the unexpected ways that things change — and stay the same.

In La Brea, a massive sinkhole opens in the middle of Los Angeles, pulling hundreds of people and buildings into its depths. Those who fell in find themselves in a mysterious primeval land. In the search for answers, one family torn apart by this disaster will have to unlock the secrets of this inexplicable event to find a way back to each other.

The newest entry in the beloved Law & Order franchise takes an unflinching look inside a criminal defense firm. Every week, the series will put the lawyers — and the criminal justice system — under the microscope.

The network’s midseason pick-ups include the true-crime limited series The Thing About Pam, as well as the comedies American Auto and Grand Crew.

Renée Zellweger stars in The Thing About Pam, inspired by one of the most popular sagas from Dateline NBC. What appeared to be a straightforward murder case would eventually set off a chain of events exposing both a wrongful conviction and a diabolical scheme involving a woman named Pam Hupp.

Set in Detroit, American Auto sees the corporate executives of Payne Motors at a crossroads: adapt to the changing times or be sent to the junkyard. Shaking things up is the new CEO, whose leadership, experience and savvy is only slightly offset by her complete lack of knowledge about cars. Luckily, her team has some of the best minds in the business — when they aren’t fighting or trying to outwit each other, that is.

Grand Crew depicts a group of young professionals all trying to navigate the ups and downs of life and love in Los Angeles — and they always find time to gather at their favorite bar to “wine down” and unpack it all.

