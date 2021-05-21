New Series 2021-2022: FOX

FOX’s primetime slate for the 2021-2022 broadcast season will feature two new dramas, The Big Leap and Our Kind of People.

The Big Leap (pictured) centers on a group of diverse underdogs from all different walks of life who compete to be part of a competition reality series that is putting on a modern, hip remake of Swan Lake.

In Our Kind of People, single mom Angela Vaughn risks it all and moves her family to Martha’s Vineyard with hopes of taking her natural hair care line to the next level by infiltrating the African-American elite in Oak Bluffs. But she soon discovers a secret about her past that just might shake up her life and this influential community forever.

Midseason pick-ups include character drama The Cleaning Lady, musical drama Monarch, half-hour comedy Welcome To Flatch, and single-camera comedy Pivoting.

The Cleaning Lady is an emotionally driven character drama that follows a whip-smart doctor who comes to the U.S. for a medical treatment to save her son. She becomes a cleaning lady for organized crime, using her cunning and intelligence to forge her way in the criminal underworld.

Monarch is a Texas-sized, multigenerational musical drama about America’s first family of country music. The Romans are fiercely talented, but while their name is synonymous with honesty, the very foundation of their success is a lie.

In Welcome To Flatch, a documentary crew stumbles upon the Midwestern town of Flatch, which is made up of many eccentric personalities.

Set in a small, middle-class town in Long Island, NY, Pivoting centers around three women as they cope with the death of the fourth member of their group. When faced with the reality that life is short, these women pivot by way of a series of impulsive, ill-advised, and self-indulgent decisions.

The network also announced Krapopolis, an animated comedy from Dan Harmon. Set in mythical ancient Greece, the series centers on a flawed family of humans, gods, and monsters that tries to run one of the world’s first cities without killing each other.

