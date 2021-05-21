New Series 2021-2022: CBS

CBS revealed its 2021-2022 primetime lineup will include the new dramas NCIS: Hawai’i, FBI: International, and CSI: Vegas.

Set in the Aloha State, NCIS: Hawai’i follows the first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor and her team as they balance duty to family and country, investigating high-stakes crimes involving military personnel, national security, and the mysteries of the island itself.

The third iteration of the FBI brand follows the elite operatives of the Fly Team. Headquartered in Prague, they travel the world with the mission of tracking and neutralizing threats against American citizens wherever they may be.

In CSI: Vegas, a brilliant new team of forensic investigators must welcome back old friends and deploy new techniques to preserve and serve justice in Sin City.

The network will also premiere single-camera comedy Ghosts (pictured) in the fall. Samantha and Jay, a cheerful freelance journalist and up-and-coming chef from the city, decide to convert a huge rundown country estate they inherited into a bed & breakfast — only to find it’s inhabited by the many spirits of deceased residents who now call it home.

Midseason pick-ups include bowling comedy Smallwood and medical drama Good Sam.

Smallwood portrays a seemingly ordinary man who makes the extraordinary decision to provide for his family by following his dream of becoming a professional bowler.

The Good Sam follows Dr. Sam Griffith, a gifted heart surgeon, who excels in her new leadership role as Chief of Surgery after her renowned boss falls into a coma. When her former boss wakes up demanding to resume his duties, Sam is tasked with supervising this egotistical expert, who also happens to be her father.

