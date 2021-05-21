New Series 2021-2022: ABC

ABC adds drama Queens and comedy The Wonder Years for its fall season.

Queens (pictured) revolves around four women in their 40s who reunite for a chance to recapture their fame and regain the swagger they had as a hit 1990s hip-hop group.

Inspired by the award-winning series of the same name, The Wonder Years is a coming-of-age story focusing on a Black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama, through the point of view of imaginative 12-year-old Dean.

Midseason series include workplace comedy Abbott Elementary and comedy Maggie. ABC also ordered the limited series Women of the Movement.

In Abbott Elementary, a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal — are brought together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life.

Maggie follows a young woman who tries to cope with life as a psychic. Maggie regularly sees what’s to come for her friends, parents, clients, and even random strangers, but when she glimpses her own future, she is forced to start living in her own present.

Women of the Movement centers on Mamie Till-Mobley, who devoted her life to seeking justice for her son Emmett Till.

