May 2021 Content Highlights: ViacomCBS International Studios

ViacomCBS International Studios (VIS), a division of ViacomCBS Networks International, oversees global sales for content of all genres, from soaps and dramas to comedies and feature films.

Parot takes place after the annulment of the Parot Doctrine, when almost a hundred criminals are set free. The released convicts soon turn up murdered, and police office Isabel Mora, who suffered in her youth at the hands of one of the released convicts, will risk it all to catch the vigilante.

PH, Time To Talk is a talk show that brings six guests who would never spend a Saturday night together. They discover that there are more things that unite them than those that separate them.

In drama series Entangled (pictured), Daniel is left in a very poor condition after a car accident. His wife Rebeca never imagined that an emergency call would reveal that an unknown woman was also in the car, having disappeared without a trace.

Rising follows brother and sister Emile and Elinore at a seemingly innocent training farm that secretly functions as a Strike Forces training base and recruitment center for exceptional teens.

Each episode of The Story of the Songs focuses on a different music legend, exploring the stories behind some of the most iconic songs of the last century.

