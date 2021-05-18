May 2021 Content Highlights: TV France International

TV France International promotes French audiovisual programming around the world. It brings together a range of audiovisual program exporters and manages Screenopsis, the biggest database of French programs for the international market.

The organization facilitates sales and co-productions by organizing its own events and participating at key events in the sector around the world. It carries out constant monitoring of international markets to keep its members informed.

In response to the ongoing COVID crisis, TVFI announced that the 27th edition of Le Rendez-Vous [email protected] will take place as a digital event, September 6-8, 2021. The organization and its French audiovisual distribution companies will offer a program of video content and themed conferences. In addition, the event’s Super Highlights will showcase new programs and project pitches in all genres.

