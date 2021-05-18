May 2021 Content Highlights: Tondero Distribution

Tondero Distribution distributes film and television productions around the world.

Romantic comedy Busco novia (pictured) depicts a 30-year-old single man as he struggles to find a girlfriend. He discovers, with horror and pleasure, that most people have experienced the same doubts and tribulations.

In Doblemente embarazada, Cristina decides to celebrate her bachelorette party a month after marrying Javier. She ends up meeting Felipe, her ex and college boyfriend, with whom she ends up having a passionate night. A month later, Cristina learns she is pregnant and doesn’t know if the baby is Javier’s or Felipe’s.

Igualita a mi portrays Fredy, who is a 48-year-old bachelor and the archetype of a playboy. A surprise meeting with Aylin, his daughter who is pregnant with her own child, will change Fredy’s life when he least expects it.

Mixing fantasy, comedy, and intrigue, Princesas brings together the stories of four princesses: Bella Villareal, Blanca del Bosque, Rapunzel La Torre, and Danielle Coronado.

Locos de amor 3 follows three best friends on the verge of 50 who share one thing in common: They suffer for love. On her wedding day, Sarah discovers that her husband has been unfaithful. Marta faces divorce. And Doris faces the everyday routines of her married life. Will these friends reach the maturity they need to resolve their love conflicts?

