May 2021 Content Highlights: Multicom Entertainment Group

Multicom Entertainment Group presents a bold portfolio of content for the global television market.

Container Masters follows Jim Russell as he brings clients’ unique shipping container dreams to life with his loyal, hard-working, and fun-loving team.

New Orleans Live (pictured) features local, regional, and some nationally known musical artists. The musical performance series gives incredible musical artists the best opportunity to shine while creating universally entertaining content that expands musical tastes.

Comedy special Jonny Loquasto: Physical. Therapy. showcases Jonny Loquasto, who has led a double life for the past 15 years: physical therapist by day and comedian by night.

Set in fall 2001 on the campus of Blair University amidst the aftermath of 9/11, The Rest of Us revolves around a diverse group of college students who spring into action when confronted by the reality of a suicide. This tragic event forces them to face a campus-wide mental health crisis.

In Warning Shot, single mother Audrey thinks her worries are over when she inherits a farm. Little does she know that she and her daughter are in danger as shady businessman Bobby hires two men to intimidate her into signing over the water rights to him and his grandfather.

Find the complete listings here.