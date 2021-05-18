May 2021 Content Highlights: MISTCO

MISTCO serves top titles, brands, and channels.

The content distribution agency’s portfolio features crime drama The Shadow Team (pictured). The series follows seven patriots who accept a challenging duty that requires them to leave their own lives behind and become ghosts for their country.

Once Upon A Time In Cyprus takes place on an island in the south of Turkey, where the Dereli family becomes the target of a terrorist organization. Both the Dereli family and Ankaralı, who was sent on an undercover mission, take on the challenge of protecting their homeland.

The Innocents recounts the lives of Han and his family. It also portrays the love story between Han and İnci, who has her own complicated relationships with family and friends.

Historical drama The Great Seljuks: Guardians of Justice blends love, secrets, and struggle. The epic journey tells the story of Melikşah, who must give up his son Sencer to ascend the throne. Many years later, Sencer becomes his father’s bodyguard, without his father knowing who he really is.

An Anatolian Tale portrays the young inventor Taner, who, with his cousins, finally managed to build an airplane and convince a company to invest in their contraption. The company sends an engineer who happens to be Taner’s childhood sweetheart.

Find the complete listings here.