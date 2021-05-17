May 2021 Content Highlights: MADD Entertainment

MADD Entertainment carries a bold portfolio of Turkish dramas for international distribution.

A Woman Scorned (pictured) follows Asya as she discovers Volkan’s affair with Derin. She refuses to be a victim and vows to exact revenge on her husband and everyone else who betrayed her.

Flames Of Fate brings together the stories of Cemre, Rüya, and Ciçek. The three cross paths during a fire in a cistern. Cemre and her little daughter are trying to escape the violent nightmare of a marriage; Rüya has never faced the bitter side of truth in her privileged life; and Ciçek is on the verge of losing her identity and her beauty while trying to start anew.

When the media mistakenly link her with Serkan, the heir to a major holding company, Eda couldn’t be more horrified in Love Is In The Air. But the unlikely pair come to an arrangement: Eda will pretend to be his fiancée until his ex-girlfriend’s wedding, while Serkan will reinstate her scholarship so she can get her degree.

In Nehir, Tarik and Nazim struggle to assume each other’s identities for the love of Nehir, who attempts to escape her dark past. For the trio, every new day creates more lies.

The Agency enters the entertainment business from behind-the-scenes. After graduating school, Dicle ends up at the most famous film agency, Ego Ajans. Dicle’s dream job becomes a nightmare as she slaves day and night for her high-strung boss, and her estranged father plots to get her fired.

