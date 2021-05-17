May 2021 Content Highlights: Lionsgate Entertainment

Lionsgate showcases a unique and varied portfolio of entertainment for consumers around the world.

In Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, whip-smart computer coder Zoey Clark starts to hear the innermost wants of the people around her through songs. At ﬁrst, she questions her own sanity but soon realizes this may be an incredibly wonderful gift. In the second season, Zoey and her family begin to navigate their new normal after a tragedy.

Love Life (pictured) will follow a different protagonist’s quest for love each season, with each episode telling the story of one of their relationships.

Home Economics is a modern comedy that looks at the heartwarming yet super uncomfortable and sometimes frustrating relationship between adult siblings: Tom, the middle-class writer; Connor, the little brother in the one percent of the one percent; and Sarah, the do-good sister who’s barely getting by. This is a family that loves each other, but money keeps getting in the way.

The Pact revolves around five friends, a sudden death, and a web of lies. Seeking revenge on their misogynistic and abusive boss, the women enter a pact of silence. However, their friendships start to disintegrate as they struggle to keep their involvement a secret from the police and their loved ones.

Reimagining Steven Soderbergh’s critically acclaimed movie, The Girlfriend Experience explores the sensual and dangerous world of transactional relationships and the lives of exclusive escorts who provide their clients with the perfect “Girlfriend Experience.”

Find the complete listings here.