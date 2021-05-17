May 2021 Content Highlights: Kanal D International

Kanal D International, the global business arm of Demirören Media Group, presents the romantic comedy Recipe of Love (pictured). The series follows Firat, the chef at a humble kebab restaurant, who sees his life change with advice from the TV personality Doctor Love. Firat’s journey takes him to a nice French restaurant where he falls in love with the owner, Naz Soyluer.

Romance Next Door is a love story that is also the story of friendship between four young people from different social classes and cultures. Ateş Avcı, Ayşen Yılmaz, Demir Yılmaz, and Yasemin Çetin will not only fall in love but also build a strong friendship based on a “cheerful lie.”

Love Trap portrays the marriage game between poor girl Ayşe and rich boy Kerem. What started as a “love trap” will soon bind them forever.

Hekimoglu is the Turkish local version of the U.S. scripted series House M.D. The medical drama portrays an anti-social, witty, and arrogant medical doctor who saves his patients from infectious diseases.

In Ruthless City, two families are tested by sin after an indecent deal. The first season reflects the duality of good and evil within each person, and the second season reveals the evil sides of these characters.

