May 2021 Content Highlights: ATV

ATV’s distribution team offers a wide array of dramas, comedies, action-packed series.

In For My Family (pictured), four children mourn their parents’ death. When their landlord kicks them out, they live in a chicken cage located in their uncle’s backyard. Despite life’s cruelties, they do their best to survive.

Maria and Mustafa follows the title characters as their paths intersect during a series of unfortunate events and coincidences on their way to Cappadocia. They are so impressed by one another that they decide to go to Ürgüp together, not knowing that this will be the road to a life-altering love.

The Ottoman tells the sweeping story of the people of the Kayi tribe. Within the tribe, a power struggle takes place between Osman, the youngest heir to Ertugrul Ghazi, and his uncle Dündar.

Hercai depicts the romance between Reyyan and Miran. After one night of wedded bliss, Miran ends the relationship because he was raised to avenge the death of his parents who were killed by Reyyan’s father. More secrets will be revealed as the two try to hold onto their love despite all obstacles.

Lifeline portrays the struggle of Nefes, a child bride, who was sold to a businessman named Mustafa. When Mustafa brings Nefes and their son to Istanbul, his younger brother Tahir notices how Nefes is affected by domestic violence.

