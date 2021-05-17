May 2021 Content Highlights: American Cinema International

American Cinema International creates, produces, and distributes filmed entertainment throughout the world.

In Finding Love in Big Sky, Montana, Paisley takes on the task of upholding her grandfather’s ranch. After being denied funding to refurbish the ranch, she agrees to work with her ex-boyfriend Josh to think of ways to raise money. After 15 long years, Paisley and Josh finally reconnect and find the love in each other that was there all along.

Farm To Fork To Love (romance) follows top chef Alice as she goes to Kansas to judge a food competition. Once there, she is surprised to find her former college boyfriend, Christian, is among the judges. The cooking show and her reconnection with Christian will make Alice reconsider her calling.

In My Sweet Holiday (Chocolate Covered Christmas) (pictured), marketing executive Sadie discovers that her parents are selling their traditional chocolate store, jeopardizing her dreams of inheriting it. Sadie is entrusted to teach the new owner the mysteries of chocolate, and magically, love cooks through the Christmas spirit. Sadie will learn that helping others and asking for help is more fulfilling than succeeding on her own.

Christmas Comes Home sees real estate broker Abbey returning to her hometown to repair a Victorian inherited from her grandmother. She decides to sell the house and hires single dad Josh to help with the repairs. Memories of her past paired with a growing relationship with Josh and his five-year-old son help Abbey find her calling and make a home for herself.

In Squeaky Clean Mysteries Hazardous Duty, Gabby St. Clair and her boss Harold are assigned to clean up the scene of a home invasion gone wrong. When Harold is suspected of robbing the Cunninghams’ home and burning it down to destroy the evidence, Gabby must uncover the identity of the true arsonist to prove her boss’s innocence.

Find the complete listings here.