FOX, Warner Bros. And Brownstone Productions Develop ‘Bedrock’

FOX Entertainment, Warner Bros. Animation, and Elizabeth Banks’ Brownstone Productions will develop Bedrock, an animated series that continues the story of the iconic family, the Flintstones.

Co-produced by FOX Entertainment and Warner Bros. Animation, Bedrock returns to the Flintstone family two decades after the original series. The new half-hour adult animated comedy finds Fred nearly retired, and Pebbles, who is voiced by Banks, is a twenty-something embarking on her own career.

Bedrock will stream for free on FOX’s Tubi platform starting May 1, 2021. Tubi also acquired the AVoD rights to all six seasons of The Flintstones, the original series produced by Hanna-Barbera Productions.

Michael Thorn, president of Entertainment at FOX Entertainment, commented, “Long before the Simpsons and Springfield, the Griffins and Quahog or even when the Belchers started serving burgers on Ocean Avenue, there were the Flintstones and Bedrock. Their imprint on the animation universe is undeniable and the idea of adapting it for today’s audience is a challenge we here at FOX are very much looking forward to taking on with Warner Bros., Elizabeth and Lindsay. No pressure whatsoever, really.”