Spring 2021 Content Highlights: ViacomCBS International Studios

ViacomCBS International Studios (VIS), a division of ViacomCBS Networks International, oversees the global sales of original productions, co-productions, formats sold for local adaptations, and ready-made content.

Parot (pictured) takes place after the annulment of the Parot Doctrine, when almost a hundred criminals are set free before their sentences are up. The released convicts soon turn up murdered in the same way their victims were. Isabel Mora, a police officer who was scarred by the rape she suffered in her youth at the hands of one of the released convicts, will risk it all to catch the vigilante.

Los Internacionales follows Fausto, who was a member of the best gang of thieves in Colombia. It all ended badly, though, when Fausto broke the sacred code by sleeping with another member’s wife, Mafe. The same night, Mafe’s husband was killed by police and Fausto ended up in prison. Eleven years later, Fausto reunites the gang and heads to Argentina during the biggest crisis in its history. His secret plan is to find Mafe and get to know their son.

Talk show PH, Time To Talk features six guests who would never come together in normal life and find out that they have more in common than not. They discuss current affairs, get into debates, and accomplish tasks as a team.

Dramedy R tells the story of a dull middle-aged man who is diagnosed with a terminal illness. Free from all pressures, he ends up killing a powerful mobster, only to find out that his diagnosis was the result of a typo. Completely healthy and chased by drug dealers, he discovers that the real terminal patient may be the key to saving his life.

In teen telenovela Noobees S.2, Silvia decides to leave the Noobees’ team and go back to spending time with David. What the team doesn’t know is that the A.I. “Game Over” wants a rematch by splitting them up and transforming ‘Real Life’ into a huge videogame.

