Spring 2021 Content Highlights: SPI International

SPI International operates 42 television channels on six continents including the flagship FilmBox and a rich bouquet of thematic channels specialized in bringing the highest quality documentaries, fashion and lifestyle content, sports programming, and more.

In addition to linear offers, SPI operates multiple digital services including the enhanced FilmBox+, which combines the lean-back and on-demand viewing experiences in an innovative way, and the new ad-based digital service Filmstream, available through industry leader platforms in numerous countries worldwide.

Original content became the center of attention at SPI International as films produced, co-produced or financed by SPI’s core production team are growing year after year. My Dad’s Christmas Date, starring Jeremy Piven, was successfully launched during Christmas 2020, simultaneously on FilmBox channels as well as on Film1 Netherlands. SPI’s most ambitious project to date Mister Mayfair, produced in collaboration with long-time production partner Philippe Martinez, will be launched in the second quarter of 2021.

SPI’s catalogue presents a wide range of more than 3,000 titles, consisting of a package of 100 family-oriented movies, exciting new releases as well as evergreen library feature films and TV series. The highlights from SPI’s catalogue include: Little America, Universe’s Most Wanted, Axis Sally (pictured), Panama, Waiting For Anya, Looks That Kill, Empire, and Love Type D.

Find the complete listings here.