Spring 2021 Content Highlights: Multicom Entertainment Group

Multicom Entertainment Group represents an expansive library of countless acclaimed television series and theatrical releases across genres.

In documentary Container Masters, Jim Russell, also known as the Container Master, brings clients’ shipping container dreams to life with his hard-working and fun-loving team! Follow them through the build process of beautiful homes and unique projects.

New Orleans Live (pictured) features local, regional, and some nationally known musical artists. This musical performance series gives musical artists the best opportunity to shine while creating universally entertaining content that expands musical tastes with New Orleans’ music and culture.

Jonny Loquasto: Physical. Therapy. centers on Jonny Loquasto, physical therapist by day and comedian by night. With most of his physical therapy experience being in hospitals with the elderly, you’re definitely going to hear some stories! Add in his awkward childhood as a fat kid and his lifelong passion for professional wrestling, and it is no surprise why he tells jokes to strangers.

Set in fall 2001 on the campus of Blair University amidst the aftermath of 9/11, The Rest of Us revolves around a diverse group of college students who spring into action when confronted by the reality of a suicide, which forces them to face a campus-wide mental health crisis.

In thriller Warning Shot, single mother Audrey thinks her worries are over when she inherits a farm. Little does she know that she and her daughter are in danger. Shady businessman Bobby hires two men to intimidate Audrey. When one of them turns out to be a sadist, the danger rises exponentially.

