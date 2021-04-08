Spring 2021 Content Highlights: MISTCO

MISTCO serves top titles, brands, and channels for the international marketplace.

In crime drama The Shadow Team (pictured), seven patriots accept a challenging duty that requires them to leave their own lives behind and become ghosts for their country.

The Innocents tells the story of the lives of Han and his family. It also portrays the love story between Han and İnci, who has her own complicated relationships with family and friends.

The Great Seljuks: Guardians of Justice is an epic journey blending love, secrets, and struggle. The same day that Melikşah ascends the throne after his father’s death, he receives news of his beloved wife’s death. All he has left is their newborn son, Sencer, who he must place in the custody of Nizamülmülk. Years later, Sencer becomes Sultan Melikşah’s bodyguard, without his father knowing who he really is.

In An Anatolian Tale, the young inventor Taner and his cousins finally managed to build an airplane and convinced a company to invest in their contraption. The company sends an engineer, and to Taner’s surprise, the engineer was his childhood sweetheart Dilek.

A theme of female strength and empowerment runs throughout Melek “A Mother’s Struggle.” The story centers on a powerful woman who is willing to sacrifice everything for her children.

