In A Woman Scorned (pictured), Asya discovers Volkan’s affair and finds out that all their friends knew about this relationship, but no one ever told her. Asya refuses to be a victim and vows to exact revenge on everyone who betrayed her.

Flames Of Fate starts off with Cemre, Rüya, and Ciçek crossing paths during a fire in a cistern. They each have different stories: Cemre tries to escape the violent nightmare of a marriage she has fallen into; Rüya has never faced the bitter side of truth in her beautiful, privileged life; and Ciçek is on the verge of losing her identity and her beauty while trying to start anew. Nothing will ever be the same once the flames burn out.

In Love Is In The Air, Eda will pretend to be Serkan’s fiancé until his ex-girlfriend’s wedding, and Serkan will reinstate her scholarship so she can get her degree. But what starts as a simple deal doesn’t stay simple for long.

Nehir sees Tarik and Nazim struggling to assume each other’s identities for the love of Nehir, who attempts to escape her dark past. For the trio, every new day creates more lies.

The Agency depicts Dicle’s entrance into the movie business. She finds work at an entertainment agency, where she struggles to navigate naked ambition, petty grudges, and shameless vanity. Her dream job soon becomes a nightmare, and she learns that her estranged father works for the same agency.

