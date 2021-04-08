Spring 2021 Content Highlights: Lionsgate Entertainment

Lionsgate carries a varied portfolio of entertainment for consumers around the world.

In Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (pictured), whip-smart Zoey Clarke hears the innermost wants of the people around her through songs. The second season finds Zoey and her family navigating their new normal after a tragedy. As she finds herself in a new dynamic at work and in her love life, Zoey’s musical powers will continue to complicate and inform her worldview as she attempts to rediscover joy and connect with those around her.

Love Life will follow a different protagonist’s quest for love each season, with each episode telling the story of one of their relationships.

Home Economics is a modern comedy that looks at the heartwarming yet sometimes frustrating relationship between adult siblings: Tom, the middle-class writer; Connor, the little brother in the one percent of the one percent; and Sarah, the do-good sister who’s barely getting by.

The Pact depicts a story of five friends, a sudden death, and a web of lies. Seeking revenge on their misogynistic and abusive boss, the women enter a pact of silence. However, their friendships start to disintegrate as they struggle to keep their involvement a secret from the police and loved ones.

The Girlfriend Experience explores the sensual and dangerous world of transactional relationships and the lives of exclusive escorts who provide their clients with the perfect “Girlfriend Experience.”

Find the complete listings here.