Spring 2021 Content Highlights: GRB Studios

GRB Studios offers a catalogue highlighting a wide range of genres, including comedy, crime, travel, docu-series, lifestyle, and more.

From the original writer’s room in 1966 to the newest set of Star Trek: Picard, the documentary The Center Seat: 55 Years of Star Trek (pictured) will take audiences through the history of Star Trek.

Close Up With The Hollywood Reporter is a roundtable interview series featuring the hottest A-list stars and directors from the year’s most acclaimed films and television series.

In Death Walker, Nick Groff investigates the origins of some of the most notorious hauntings in America, redefining our understanding of the paranormal. Joel McHale: Live From Pyongyang presents the host of The Soup on E! and star of the hit NBC show, Community, as he delivers his first stand-up special ever.

On The Case explores intriguing murder mysteries through in-depth interviews with those closest to the case and examines the evidence that helped unravel the mystery.