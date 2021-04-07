Spring 2021 Content Highlights: FilmRise

FilmRise represents a content library of film and television titles.

Broken Diamonds (pictured) is a drama about Scott Weaver, a twenty-something writer who is forced to temporarily take in his mentally ill sister Cindy.

Western drama series The Life and Legend of Wyatt Earp portrays the gun-slinging Wyatt Earp and his determination for law and order.

Faith drama series Highway to Heaven follows a probationary angel, played by Michael Landon, who is sent back to Earth and teams up with an ex-cop to help people.

Lilly’s Light: The Movie is an uplifting, joyous family musical starring Lilly, played by Sherry Hursey, as a loving foster mom and keeper of an enchanted lighthouse.

YouTube’s challenge master is coming to streaming in Mr Beast. Watch the supremely popular Jimmy Donaldson, a.k.a. MrBeast, perform outrageous stunts and challenges.

