Spring 2021 Content Highlights: American Cinema International

American Cinema International creates, produces, and distributes filmed entertainment for the international market.

In romance Farm To Fork To Love (pictured), top chef Alice goes to Kansas to judge a food competition, despite the dismay of her boss and boyfriend. The cooking show and her reconnection with her former college boyfriend Christian will make Alice reconsider her calling and make her dreams come true.

Follow Your Heart portrays Kathy, a successful travel guide writer, as she returns to her Amish home to settle her dad’s affairs. She’s reminded of her life before she left the Amish community, including her old love, Isaac. Will Kathy decide to stay or return to her traveling lifestyle?

Successful real estate broker Abbey is forced back to her hometown to repair a Victorian inherited from her grandmother in Christmas Comes Home. She decides to sell the house and hires single dad Josh to help with the repairs. Memories of her past paired with a growing relationship with Josh and his five-year-old son help Abbey find her calling and make a home for herself.

I Can Only Imagine tells the true story of Bart Millard, lead singer of the Christian band MercyMe, who lost his father to cancer, which inspired him to write the mega-hit song, “I Can Only Imagine.”

In Finding Love in Mountain View, an architect is torn between focusing on her career and honoring her cousin’s wish after learning she’s been entrusted to take care of her deceased cousin’s children.

Find the complete listings here.