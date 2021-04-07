Spring 2021 Content Highlights: All3Media International

All3Media International, the distribution arm of All3Media Group, represents a distribution catalogue that spans television programming and formats.

Scripted drama Angela Black depicts the title character, a domestic violence victim, abused by her husband. When a private investigator reveals her husband’s darkest secrets, she is faced with horrifying truths and must risk everything to fight back against her abuser.

In Eden, the disappearance of a young woman triggers a chain of events that open the dark, hidden heart of the community.

Detective drama Miss Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries (pictured) trails after the stylish sleuth Peregrine Fisher. She tackles crimes on the streets of 1960s Melbourne, whilst simultaneously juggling romance, a career, and her biggest mystery yet.

The Dog House S2 offers a heart-warming and heart-rending experience for viewers. As homeless dogs are matched with new owners, the series features the stories of the rescue dogs as well as their prospective owners.

The Traitors is a nail-biting psychological format that features 18 celebrities who come together in an atmospheric castle to work as a team and complete a series of missions. But there’s a catch: Three of the contestants are traitors, who the other contestants must work to unmask them.

Find the complete listings here.