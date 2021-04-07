Spring 2021 Content Highlights: A+E Networks

A+E Networks presents Assembly Required (pictured), which sees Home Improvement stars Tim Allen and Richard Karn reunite for a new competition series that spotlights the best and brightest builders from across the country.

Great Escapes with Morgan Freeman profiles history’s greatest escape masterminds, and outlines their plans, from inspiration to execution through to the harrowing manhunts that followed.

History’s Greatest Mysteries Presented by Laurence Fishburne follows Emmy Award winner Fishburne in investigating some of the greatest mysteries of all time — Shackleton’s Ice Ship, the Titanic, John Wilkes Booth, and Roswell.

“That Built America” Franchise showcases the brilliant, sometimes ruthless visionaries behind the most iconic brands in food, highways, skyways, and more that transformed America forever. Meet the bold pioneers who created Oreo, Cheetos, pizza, and more household foods in The Food that Built America, and hear the untold stories of the generation of Titans that rose out of the ashes of World War I in The Titans that Built America.

In Modern Marvels, food expert Adam Richman takes viewers on a tasty trek across America to reveal a larger story of the nation, and the world, through favorite snack brands and nostalgic foods.

Find the complete listings here.