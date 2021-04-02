Hulu To Debut Docu-Series ‘The 1619 Project’

Hulu will premiere The 1619 Project in the U.S.

Produced by Roger Ross Williams’ One Story Up with Geoff Martz, in collaboration with Lionsgate Television, The New York Times, and Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Films, the docu-series will draw material from The New York Times Magazine and Nikole Hannah-Jones’ “The 1619 Project,” a landmark project that connected the U.S. history of slavery to contemporary racism.

In addition to producing, Williams will direct the first episode of the series. Journalist and showrunner Shoshana Guy will serve as showrunner for the series.

The docu-series will be the first project coming out of Lionsgate’s partnership with New York Times journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones. In July 2020, The New York Times, Oprah Winfrey, and Lionsgate announced the plans to turn “The 1619 Project” in an expansive portfolio of feature films, TV series, and other content.

Williams commented, “I am thrilled and grateful for the opportunity to work with The New York Times, Lionsgate Television, Harpo Films and Hulu to translate the incredibly important ‘The 1619 Project’ into a documentary series.”

Hannah-Jones said, “I could not ask for a more gifted and committed storyteller to entrust ‘The 1619 Project’ to than Roger Ross Williams. I have long admired the impact and authenticity of his filmmaking, and the fact that we’re working with Disney and Hulu aligns with our vision of partnering with the world’s greatest Black storytellers to bring this project to a global audience.”