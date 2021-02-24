CuriosityStream Acquires Package From Autentic Distribution

CuriosityStream picked up a content package of 81 hours from Autentic Distribution.

CuriosityStream, the U.S.-based factual streamer, secured a package that covers a range of factual content, from science and technology documentaries to historical and wildlife titles. The package includes historical programs such as Berlin 1945, the first season of What Went Wrong – Countdown to Catastrophe, and D-Day: Wings of Victory.

Nature and wildlife titles include Masai Mara: The Big Hunt, King of the Mountains – Golden Eagle, and King of the Seas – Sea Eagle. Additional titles are Last Treasures of the Earth, Deltas of the World, and Tuna on Tour.

Mirjam Strasser, head of Sales & Acquisitions at Autentic Distribution, said, “CuriosityStream has become one of the leading SVOD platforms worldwide and stands for high quality factual content. We are really proud that a big selection from our catalogue finds a new home at CuriosityStream.”