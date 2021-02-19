Insight TV, Spark Content, And Kestrel Beer Co-Produce ‘The Flying Kestrel’

Insight TV, Spark Content, and Kestrel Beer announced their new co-production, The Flying Kestrel.

The new short-form TV series and documentary film follows Kestrel Beer CEO Nigel McNally as he and and his son Joel, joined by the Webster Race Engineering team, restore a dilapidated 1930s Riley Kestrel classic. The series will broadcast in March 2021 across Insight TV’s linear and digital networks.

Arun Maljaars, vice president of Content and Channels at Insight TV, commented, “The Flying Kestrel’s story of ‘blood, sweat and beers’ unfolds with every episode and reveals the twists and turns both car and crew take in their quest to realize their dreams.”

Nigel McNally, CEO of Kestrel Beer, said, “The car was officially unveiled at its first official test day in June 2020 and then went on to make its first record attempts two months later. The series features some twists and turns and reaches a dramatic finale as The Flying Kestrel reaches speeds over 160mph. Viewers are advised to fasten their seatbelts for an incredible ride!”