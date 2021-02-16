Gusto Worldwide Media Inks Linear And VoD Deal With Channel 7

Gusto Worldwide Media announced the rollout of a linear channel and VoD offering on Australia’s 7plus, a VoD service operated by Seven Network.

Gusto TV, the linear food and lifestyle television channel, offers a diverse mix of cooking programming, including series like DNA Dinners and One World Kitchen. The food channel streams on dozens of platforms around the world.

7plus provides live streams of Channel 7, 7two, 7mate, 7flix, and Racing.com. The VoD service is available across various platforms, including mobile devices, set-top boxes, and smart TVs, among others.

Chris Knight, CEO and president of Gusto Worldwide Media, said, “We are eager to share the best in food programming with 7plus viewers. Gusto features cultures and cuisines from all around the world and we look forward to further expanding our reach in Australia.”