NBCUniversal Formats To Produce ‘Drive Thru-Oke’ In Saudi Arabia

NBCUniversal Formats, part of Universal Studios Group, closed a deal with Ogmented, a Dubai-based production company, to produce an international version of Drive Thru-Oke in Saudi Arabia.

Hosted by singer Dalia Moubarak, the local version, titled Ghanni Safari, will release this month on the Saudi Broadcasting Authority channel SBC. The show also features TV presenter Faysal Al Saleh and comedian Shakir Al Sharif.

The original Korean format, Drive Thru OK, was created by Space Rabbit Co. The show features contestants who are judged on their singing abilities at a talent drive-through.

Ana Langenberg, SVP, Format Sales & Production, NBCUniversal Formats, remarked, “We are delighted to build on our presence in the Middle East with the first international version of our family-friendly format Drive Thru-Oke. With Ogmented’s local expertise and a stellar line up of on-screen talent, we look forward to showcasing the modern Saudi Arabia and celebrating the country’s pop culture in this fun and entertaining show, which we hope will be a hit for audiences on SBC.”

Mohammed Al Harthi, president of SBA/SBC, added, “We are so happy to offer SBC viewers this new family entertaining show. Ghanni Safari is a real treat for talent show lovers and with participants from all over the country, we’re sure to show the diversity and the vibrance of our society in a simply fun way. We’re looking forward to this season’s new hit on SBC.”