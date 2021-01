Kanal D International Delivers Drama Content To International Airlines

Kanal D International announced that its drama programming will be available on Pegasus Airlines and SunExpress flights.

Passengers on Pegasus Airlines and SunExpress flights will be able to watch in-flight entertainment from Kanal D International. The initial lineup of programming includes premium drama series and entertainment shows such as For My Son (pictured), Almost Famous, Colors with Ayhan Sicimoglu, and Back to Back With Arda.