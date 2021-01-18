NATPE Miami Content Highlights: ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group

ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group represents a slew of feature films, daytime television, and drama and comedy series.

Made For Love tells a dark, absurd, and cynically poignant story of divorce and revenge that shows just how far some will go for love, and how much further others will go to destroy it.

A reimagining of Walker, Texas Ranger, Walker centers on Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two with his own moral code.

The Drew Barrymore Show, a one-hour nationally syndicated daytime show, brings information, inspiration, and entertainment to the daytime audience.

Spy City (pictured) tells the story of an English spy, who is sent to Berlin in 1961 – shortly before the Berlin wall was built.

Animated comedy series Star Trek: Lower Decks revolves around the support crew serving on one of Starfleet’s least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos, in 2380.

