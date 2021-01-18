NATPE Miami Content Highlights: Multicom Entertainment Group

Multicom Entertainment Group showcases a roster topped by drama The Rest of Us. Set in the fall of 2001 at the campus of Blair University amidst the aftermath of 9/11, a diverse group of college students spring into action when confronted by the reality of a suicide, which forces them to face a campus-wide mental health crisis.

In The Trials of Rosie O’Neill, Fiona “Rosie” O’Neill navigates her new career as an L.A. public defender, while relying on her mother, sister, ex-stepdaughter Kim, relationships, and her co-workers. She comes across cases that break her heart, boil her blood, and make her question her ethics.

Set a few years after The Worst Witch, The Worst Witch: Weirdsister College follows Mildred Hubble at the prestigious Weirdsister College in London. Mildred, her new friends, and even her former rival Ethel Hallow have a new set of magical hurdles to overcome in this new school!

In the Deep Woods (pictured) takes place after children’s book illustrator Joanna Warren’s best friend is found murdered at the hands of a serial killer deemed the Deep Woods Killer. Initially wary of private investigator Paul Miller, Joanna eventually joins forces with him in order to pinpoint the true perpetrator.

