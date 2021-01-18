NATPE Miami Content Highlights: MISTCO

MISTCO serves top titles, brands, and channels. The company’s roster leads off with The Innocents, adapted from the memories of psychiatrist Gülseren Budayıcıoğlu. The drama series follows the lives of Han and his family, and it depicts the love story between Han and İnci, who has her own complicated relationships with family and friends.

In The Great Seljuks: Guardians of Justice, Melikşah ascends the throne upon his father’s death and receives news of his wife’s death on the same day. To preserve the balance of the state, Melikşah places his newborn son, Sencer, in the custody of Nizamülmülk. After many years, Sencer becomes the bodyguard of Sultan Melikşah, who does not know that his own son works for him.

An Anatolian Tale (pictured) follows Taner as he and his cousins finally manage to build the airplane they’d been dreaming of building for years, and at the same time manage to convince a company to invest in that airplane. The company sends an engineer who turns out to be Taner’s childhood sweetheart.

Melek “A Mother’s Struggle” centers on Melek, a powerful woman who is willing to sacrifice everything for her children and will stop at nothing to protect them.

Drama series Golden Cage demonstrates how sometimes love is born out of revenge, as in the story of Zuluf and Kenan, who are the children of two rival families.

Find the complete listings here.