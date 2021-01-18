NATPE Miami Content Highlights: MADD Entertainment

MADD Entertainment distributes a compelling variety of drama series.

Abandoned revolves around the children of the Ali Kaan Children’s Home, where Mavi and her three best friends will figure out that life can be hard — but it doesn’t have to be impossible, so long as you stand by friends.

In A Woman Scorned, Asya discovers her husband Volkan’s affair with Derin and also finds out that all their friends knew about this relationship. Asya refuses to be a victim and vows to exact revenge on her husband and all those who betrayed her.

Cemre, Rüya, and Ciçek cross paths in Flames of Fate (pictured). They each have very different stories: Cemre, along with her little daughter, tries to escape the violent nightmare of a marriage she has fallen into; Rüya has never faced the bitter side of truth in her beautiful, privileged life; and Çiçek is on the verge of losing her identity and her beauty while trying to start anew.

Free-sprit Eda and corporate shark Serkan hate each other, but they pretend to be a couple so each can get what they want in Love Is In The Air. But what starts as a simple deal doesn’t stay simple for long.

The Agency follows Dicle as she finds work at Ego Ajans, the most famous agency in Turkey. Her dream job soon turns into a nightmare as she works all day and night for her boss, and her own father even plots to get her fired.

Find the complete listings here.