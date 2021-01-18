NATPE Miami Content Highlights: Kanal D International

Kanal D International, the global business arm of Demirören Media Group, showcases a lineup that includes medical drama Hekimoglu (pictured). In the Turkish local version of the U.S. scripted series House M.D., an anti-social, witty, and arrogant medical doctor saves his patients from infectious diseases.

Ruthless City is the story of two families who are tested by sin after an indecent deal. While the first season reflects the duality of good and evil within each person, the second season reveals the evil sides of these characters.

In Love Trap, poor girl Ayşe and rich boy Kerem learn that their marriage game will soon bind them forever.

Romance Next Door depicts a love story but also a story of friendship between four young people from different social classes and cultures. They will not only fall in love but build a strong friendship based on a “cheerful lie.”

Price of Passion portrays the unforgettable couple Aslı and Ferhat. The series asks: Can a doctor fall in love with a hitman? Can a woman heal the lost soul of her kidnapper?

