NATPE Miami Content Highlights: FilmRise

FilmRise is a media services provider, distribution, and streaming company, with a library that boasts more than 30,000 titles, including major studio and indie features as well as a robust catalogue of TV fare.

Drama Beans (pictured) tells the coming-of-age story of a twelve-year-old Mohawk girl who is forced to grow up fast during the 1990 Indigenous uprising known as The Oka Crisis.

In Drunk Bus, a young campus bus driver and a punk-rock Samoan security guard form an unlikely relationship on the bus that ushers drunk college students from one party to the next.

Known as two of YouTube’s most hilarious pranksters and wholesome video game streamers, power couple Preston and Brianna share their life and love with their diverse fans in the unscripted reality title Preston & Brianna.

MrBeast, YouTube’s challenge master, is coming to streaming in this unscripted show in which the supremely popular Jimmy Donaldson (aka MrBeast) performs outrageous stunts and challenges.

Lilly’s Light is an uplifting family musical that focuses on Lilly, a loving foster mom and keeper of an enchanted lighthouse.

