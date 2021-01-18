NATPE Miami Content Highlights: Disney Media Distribution – Latin America

Disney Media Distribution – Latin America features Bad Times at the El Royale (pictured) as part of its slate. The crime drama follows seven strangers, each with a secret to bury, who meet at Lake Tahoe’s El Royale, a rundown hotel with a dark past. Over the course of one fateful night, everyone will have a last shot at redemption.

In The Predator, Shane Black’s explosive reinvention of the Predator series, the universe’s most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter, and deadlier than ever before. Only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and an evolutionary biology professor can prevent the end of the human race.

Can You Ever Forgive Me? (biographical drama) sees Melissa McCarthy as Lee Israel, the best-selling celebrity biographer. When Lee found herself unable to get published because she had fallen out of step with the marketplace, she turned her art form to deception.

In sci-fi thriller Glass, the final chapter of a trilogy inspired by the worlds of comic books, David Dunn, a man with supernatural abilities, finds himself trapped in a mental ward with an archenemy and an evil psychiatrist. His attempts to escape culminate in a final showdown that ends with long-held secrets finally coming to light.

