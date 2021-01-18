NATPE Miami Content Highlights: ATV

ATV represents the drama Akıncı. During the day, Fatih is a history teacher, and during the night, he dons a mask to become the hero Akinci, who will fight for his country, avenge his father, and fall in love.

Maria and Mustafa is a drama about the titular characters whose paths intersect during a series of coincidences while they are on their way to Cappadocia. They are so impressed by one another that they decide to go to Ürgüp, not knowing that this will be the road to a life-altering love.

The Ottoman tells the sweeping story of the Kayi tribe. A power struggle takes place between Osman, the youngest heir to Ertugrul Ghazi, and his uncle Dündar.

Drama series Hercai (pictured) sees Reyyan and Miran marry. But after just one night of wedded bliss, secrets will be revealed that test their love.

In Lifeline, Nefes was sold as a child bride to a businessman named Mustafa. She repeatedly fails to escape with her young son. When Mustafa brings his family to Istanbul, his younger brother Tahir notices how Nefes is affected by domestic violence.

Find the complete listings here.