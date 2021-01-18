NATPE Miami Content Highlights: American Cinema International

American Cinema International creates, produces, and distributes entertainment content across the world.

Farm To Fork To Love (pictured) follows a young and talented chef, Alice, who, after a disastrous night serving a food critic, receives an invitation to judge a food competition in honor of the prestigious annual fundraiser. The cooking show and her reconnection with her former boyfriend Christian will make Alice reconsider her calling and make her dreams come true.

Successful L.A. TV chef Adela gets an offer to work on a new network series that will send her traveling around Europe in Finding Love in San Antonio. However, she worries about Fabiola, her daughter who is homesick for San Antonio. When Adela misses the Championship soccer match for work, Fabiola runs away to San Antonio. Adela returns to San Antonio and meets a local food writer who wrote a takedown piece on Adela, but their unlikely relationship will re-introduce the city to Adela. Now Adela must decide if she wants to stay home in San Antonio or take the offer of her show.

In Squeaky Clean Mysteries Hazardous Duty, Gabby St. Clair and her boss Harold are assigned to clean up the scene of a home invasion gone wrong. When Harold becomes suspected of robbing the Cunninghams’ home and burning it down to destroy the evidence, Gabby must uncover the identity of the true arsonist in order to prove her boss’s innocence.

After learning she’s been entrusted to take care of her deceased cousin’s children, an architect is torn between focusing on her career and honoring her cousin’s wish in Finding Love in Mountain View.

A Royal Surprise finds Riley Stevenson and Mandla Amitu madly in love. Before the two can take their relationship to the next level, Mandla invites Riley to his home in South Africa to meet his parents for their fortieth wedding anniversary.

