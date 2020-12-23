Big Bad Boo Organizes BIPOC Workshop Series

Big Bad Boo Studios announced its plans to launch a Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) Workshop Series.

Sponsored in part by the Canadian Media Fund, the workshops will train new talent in order to encourage people with diverse backgrounds. Big Bad Boo will offer three different BIPOC workshops for free in creative writing, storyboarding, and animation.

Led by industry veterans Eddie Soriano and John May, among others, the workshops will be held from February 16-18, 2021. The deadline to apply is set for January 16.

Shabnam Rezaei, co-founder and president of Big Bad Boo Studios, said, “This need for BIPOC talent became so painfully clear through our entire pipeline at Big Bad Boo. I started to look around our other departments and we had an imbalance both in terms of gender and heritage, so I set out to change that.”