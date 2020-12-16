ZED To Represent ‘Tombs of Egypt’ Mini-Series

ZED will oversee distribution of the forthcoming docu-series, Tombs of Egypt: The Ultimate Mission, from Label News.

Produced for RMC Découverte, Tombs of Egypt follows Egyptian archeologist Zahi Hawass on his mission to the heart of the Saqqara necropolis. The mini-series incorporates live footage and interviews with international experts with CGI and 2D graphics, plans, animations, and X-ray analyses.

Chloé Persyn-Preljocaj, head of Distribution at ZED, commented, “We’re thrilled to bring this program to the international market. In the current context, the audience wants to be entertained and we’ve noticed a strong demand for adventure and exploration programs.”

Producer Francois Pomès added, “Living and capturing such a mission is absolutely unique, especially because we have both exclusive access and scientists on site to analyze the elements. Beyond the spectacular excavations, we are investigating to go back in time and tell the stories of the Egyptians buried here more than 2,500 years ago.”