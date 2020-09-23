Disney+ Hotstar Acquires Streaming Rights To ‘Dabangg’

Disney+ Hotstar secured the streaming rights to Dabangg, the new family show from Cosmos-Maya and Arbaaz Khan Productions.

Based on the successful Bollywood franchise of the same name, Dabangg depicts the day-to-day life of police officer Chulbul Pandey as he stands in the face of evil to keep the city safe. The series will feature the animated avatars of iconic characters from the franchise such as Chhedi Singh and Bachcha Bhaiya. Disney+ Hotstar will air the first season of Dabangg in summer 2021.

Anish Mehta, CEO of Cosmos-Maya, said, “With this project, Cosmos-Maya will enter a new market where we get to give our spin to brand extensions of well-loved mainstream film franchises and characters, and will pave the way for a lot more prospects of a similar nature in the future, a plan which is already in motion with projects in partnership with three major Bollywood franchises planned for 2021. We are glad to have found a long-term business partner Disney+ Hotstar which started our relationship by onboarding 234 half hour episodes of our immensely popular title Selfie With Bajrangi.”