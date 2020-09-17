GMA Network Star Dingdong Dantes Win At Seoul Int’l Drama Awards

GMA Network star Dingdong Dantes was honored with the Asian Star Prize at the Seoul International Drama Awards.

The annual awards festival brings together talent and professionals in TV drama production and the media industry to celebrate television drama. Dantes stars as Captain Lucas Manalo in GMA Entertainment’s adaptation of Descendants of the Sun. The series was also commemorated as the Most Popular Foreign Drama of the Year.

Dantes commented, “This award is a tribute to all frontliners in the world – soldiers, healthcare workers, and volunteers. This award is also for my loved ones and all the Filipino people. May we find consolation knowing that our stories are being appreciated especially during these trying times. Again, thank you very much. A snappy salute to you all.”