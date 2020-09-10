Bomanbridge Inks Deal With TechStorm For ‘Gamerz’

Bomanbridge Media delivered the first two seasons of Gamerz to the HD channel TechStorm.

TechStorm focuses on Asian Esports and tech innovation series. Season one of Gamerz premiered on the channel on July 7, 2020. The second season premiered on September 8. Originally produced by Gamingzone Entertainment, Gamerz features 12 talented contestants who move into the Gamerz House. With professional help, they are tested on their abilities and challenged daily in live broadcasts of matches and interactive challenges.

Sonia Fleck, CEO of Bomanbridge Media, remarked, “The Bomanbridge team is very, very pleased to see the continued momentum on our esports efforts, and the upcoming premier broadcast of the original Gamerz reality competition series on TechStorm is a great milestone to announce. This, following the recent local Thai Production with GMM and True ID, shows that this IP property has real legs to stand on, and we are very much looking forward to the continued success.”