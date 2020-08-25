Summer Content Highlights: Record TV

Record TV highlights quality products from Brazil in its summer slate.

In telenovela, Jezebel (Jezabel), a Phoenician princess uses her beauty and seductive powers to marry King Ahab and become queen. Stubborn and unwavering in her convictions, she is a woman capable of anything to achieve her goals and destroy her enemies.

Topíssima (pictured) delves into the struggles of a modern woman in work versus love life, and independence versus solitude, among others. The series takes place during an ongoing police investigation full of twists and turns.

Jesus (Jesús) tells the fascinating story of the man who changed mankind. It tells not only the story before his birth but elaborates on stories from people who were healed by him.

Apocalypse (Apocalipsis) depicts The End of Times in three phases, with the first beginning in 1980s New York where Alan, Adriano, Deborah, and Susana all meet. In the second phase, Adriano, Deborah, and their son, Ricardo, reestablish contact with Alan, Susana and their son, Benjamin. The third phase tells of a rivalry between Benjamin and Ricardo, who will attempt world domination.

In The Rich and Lazarus (El Rico y Lázaro), Asher, Joanne, and Zach were inseparable… until both of the boys fell deeply in love with Joanne, that is. Along with the intrigues and emotions of this love triangle, they will have to live through the invasion of Jerusalem by the king of Babylon, Nebuchadnezzar.

