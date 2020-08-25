Summer Content Highlights: Multicom Entertainment Group

Multicom Entertainment Group showcases an ever-growing library of feature film and television programming.

Sports drama Inside Game revisits 2007, when NBA referee Tim Donaghy got caught betting on games he worked. At the time, he said two men associated with the Gambino crime family threatened to kill his family if he didn’t give them gambling picks. But that’s not what really happened.

In action-adventure Beyond The Mask (pictured), the leading mercenary for the British East India Trading Company, Will Reynolds, was double-crossed and left for dead by his employer, Kemp. Working to redeem his name behind a mask, Will now works closely with Ben Franklin and other Patriots in the hopes of thwarting Kemp.

New Orleans Live presents incredible musical artists with the best opportunity to shine while introducing New Orleans music and culture to viewers around the world.

Following a messy divorce, Fiona “Rosie” O’Neill leaves her lucrative Beverly Hills law practice to become a public defender in Los Angeles in drama series The Trials of Rosie O’Neill. As she navigates her new career, she comes across cases that break her heart, boil her blood, and make her question what is truly right and wrong.

Cagney & Lacey Reunited! is a package of four made-for-TV movies centered on Cagney and Lacey. Christine Cagney, now working at the District Attorney’s office, and Mary Beth Lacey, now retired from the police force, must team up to solve classic cases the way only they can.

