Summer Content Highlights: Mediaset Distribution

Mediaset Distribution, the international distribution arm for Italy’s Mediaset, presents drama series The Silence of Water (pictured). The thriller starts with the disappearance of a young girl and leads into an investigation. The local police inspector is forced to work with a homicide detective to unearth hidden truths and secret affairs. Season two will soon air on Canale 2.

In medical drama series On The Brink, Tosca Navarro, the head of a psychiatric unit treating adolescents with mental disorders, always manages to help her young patients by leading investigations that often bring her to diagnose and cure those cases that seem unsolvable.

Drama series Amanda tells of a young nurse who earns the trust of the Santa Cruz family. Fourteen years ago, the four Santa Cruz brothers raped her and now she is ready to make them pay.

Love And Sacrifice is a period drama that has protagonists who live out their passions with staggering intensity against the striking scenery of the Carrara marble quarries.

Find the complete listings here.