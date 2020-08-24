Summer Content Highlights: American Cinema International

American Cinema International (ACI) creates, produces, and distributes a variety of filmed entertainment.

As part of their summer slate, the U.S.-based company highlights My Christmas Wish (pictured), a romance about a successful real estate broker named Abbey. She moves back to her hometown to repair a Victorian inherited from her grandmother. She decides to sell the house and hires single dad, Josh, to help with the repairs. Old memories and a growing relationship with Josh and his son, Noah, help Abbey to make a home for herself.

In From The Heart, Kathy, an established travel writer, gets a call from her estranged sister about their father’s death. Kathy returns home to settle family affairs and is reminded of her life before she left the Amish community. A Chocolate Covered Christmas follows successful marketing executive Sadie. She spends Christmas in her hometown, only to learn that her parents are planning to sell their chocolate store and jeopardize her childhood dreams of inheriting it.

Infidel is a contemporary thriller inspired by true events. An American journalist is kidnapped in the Middle East and he is put on trial for trumped-up charges of espionage. Feeling desperate and alone, his wife realizes that the American government can do nothing, so she goes to Iran to try to free him herself.

The documentary Emanuel returns to June 17, 2015, a day when a white supremacist walked into a bible study and murdered nine African Americans. It tells the story of the victims and survivors.

